Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells $3,585,476.51 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Lagrand Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $296.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $301.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

