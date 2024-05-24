Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $2,151,272.42 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $2,151,272.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,285,566.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on NET. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
