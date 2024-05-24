First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $270.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $252.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.16.

First Solar Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $249.81 on Tuesday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $253.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

