Mizuho Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MQ. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.37.

Marqeta Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 94.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 633,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 500,182 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

