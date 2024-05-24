comScore’s (SCOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get comScore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on comScore

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. comScore has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in comScore by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in comScore by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in comScore by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.