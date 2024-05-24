Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.83 million, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

