Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $375.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.45.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $311.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $194.08 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

