Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $133.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $55,897.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $55,897.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,264 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 118,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

