Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on STGW shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

STGW opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.09. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stagwell by 40.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

