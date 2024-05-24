Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1,319.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

