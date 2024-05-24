Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CALX. StockNews.com cut Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Calix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALX

Calix Trading Up 0.4 %

CALX stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900,713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Calix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,534,000 after buying an additional 189,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.