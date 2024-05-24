Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CMRE opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 270,168 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,282.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 56,543.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 143,620 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 133,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,069,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after buying an additional 107,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

