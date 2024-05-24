TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.37.
A number of research analysts have commented on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of TAL opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,183.00 and a beta of 0.12.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
