TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TAL Education Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAL opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,183.00 and a beta of 0.12.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

