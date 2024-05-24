Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.63. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

