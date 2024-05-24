Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRRK. Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

