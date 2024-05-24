Innovid’s (CTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovid from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of CTV opened at $2.13 on Monday. Innovid has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Innovid will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $107,420. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovid by 174.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 331,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 279,830 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovid by 29.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

