Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DELL opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 over the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

