Mizuho Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $168.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

