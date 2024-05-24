Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

ANNX stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $434.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $15,647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,195 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

