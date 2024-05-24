Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO Sells $23,072,635.62 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $423.61 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $429.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.42 and a 200 day moving average of $340.77.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.