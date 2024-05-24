Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO Sells $23,072,635.62 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $423.61 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $429.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.42 and a 200 day moving average of $340.77.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
