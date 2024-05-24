Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Performance

WALD stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $73,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

