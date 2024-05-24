Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Performance

WALD stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $73,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.