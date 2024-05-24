Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

UNTY stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $31,535.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

