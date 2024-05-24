Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Stock Down 18.8 %
TANH opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
Tantech Company Profile
