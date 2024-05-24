StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

