Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 3,540,250 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $92,221,800.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
