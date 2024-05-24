Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 3,540,250 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $92,221,800.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56.

On Wednesday, February 21st, S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.