Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $8.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $144,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $144,036.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.