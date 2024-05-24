Analysts Set Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) PT at C$0.70

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.70.

QUIS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.40 to C$0.43 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.35 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$95.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

