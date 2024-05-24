Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 342.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.35).

RR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.05) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.74) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 475 ($6.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

In related news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 478 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,821.18 ($2,314.67). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,533.99). Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 478 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £1,821.18 ($2,314.67). Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

RR stock opened at GBX 440.40 ($5.60) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 415.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 341.17. The company has a market capitalization of £37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,475.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.