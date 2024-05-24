enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ENGN opened at $13.14 on Friday. enGene has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,097,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

