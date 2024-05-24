Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

