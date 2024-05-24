Sharecare’s (SHCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of SHCR opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.26. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharecare will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 22.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 54,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 127.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 5,201,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

