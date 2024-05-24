Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

ATRI opened at $464.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $816.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.25. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $602.59.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Atrion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atrion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

