National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

NA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NA opened at C$113.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.08. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$116.81.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

