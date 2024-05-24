Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $16.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,126 shares of company stock valued at $749,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

