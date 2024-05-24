Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $6.38

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSKD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 10.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.