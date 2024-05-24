Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $6.38

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKDGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 10.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

