Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.27 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

