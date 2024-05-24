Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.27 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03.
Allot Communications Company Profile
