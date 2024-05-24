StockNews.com Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $445,716. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

