Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of AEIS opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $68,701,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 314,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,586,000 after buying an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

