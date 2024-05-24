Capita’s (CPI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CPI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.88) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Capita alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPI

Capita Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 14.74 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £249.11 million, a P/E ratio of -148.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.93 ($0.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.39.

In other news, insider Nneka Abulokwe acquired 74,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,662.12 ($12,280.27). In other news, insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,090.49). Also, insider Nneka Abulokwe acquired 74,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,662.12 ($12,280.27). In the last three months, insiders acquired 651,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,618. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Capita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.