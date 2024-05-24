Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Avon Protection Stock Down 0.4 %

AVON stock opened at GBX 1,326.39 ($16.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £397.92 million, a PE ratio of -3,027.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,169.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 985.60. Avon Protection has a one year low of GBX 582 ($7.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,408 ($17.90).

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently -5,227.27%.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

