Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 335 ($4.26) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.11) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.56) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 265 ($3.37).
Get Our Latest Analysis on BARC
Barclays Stock Performance
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.