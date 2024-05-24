Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 335 ($4.26) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.11) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.56) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 265 ($3.37).

Get Barclays alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BARC

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Company Profile

LON:BARC opened at GBX 211.70 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.90 ($2.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.43.

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.