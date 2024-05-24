Assura’s (AGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Assura to an add rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 40.22 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.75 ($0.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy bought 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($413.17). Insiders purchased 200,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

