Abacus Life (ABL) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 81 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Abacus Life to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% Abacus Life Competitors 12.90% 21.33% 7.51%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life Competitors 715 3526 3768 142 2.41

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abacus Life and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Abacus Life’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abacus Life has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $77.62 million $9.52 million 537.00 Abacus Life Competitors $2.23 billion $279.38 million 16.88

Abacus Life’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abacus Life rivals beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

