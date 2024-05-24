PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $124,107. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 799.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 46,247 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

