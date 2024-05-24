Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.09.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.0% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

