VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EGY opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 347,005 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 138,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

