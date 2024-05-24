Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Airship AI Stock Performance
Airship AI stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Airship AI has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58.
Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Airship AI will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Airship AI Company Profile
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
Featured Stories
