Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Airship AI Stock Performance

Airship AI stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Airship AI has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Airship AI will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airship AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AISP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

