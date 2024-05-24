Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Monday.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%.
Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $640,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 357,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
