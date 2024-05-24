ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABVX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

