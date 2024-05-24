StockNews.com Upgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Shares of MTLS opened at $5.14 on Monday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $303.60 million, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 17.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 380,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Materialise by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 128,350 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

